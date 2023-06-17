Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.14

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as low as $18.62. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 5,532 shares changing hands.

Smith-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 million, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

