Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $2,197,223.10 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $273.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $246.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $275.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

