SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.