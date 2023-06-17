Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,243.28

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,243.28 ($15.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($14.14). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.83), with a volume of 90,777 shares trading hands.

Solid State Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90. The stock has a market cap of £134.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,243.28.

Get Solid State alerts:

Insider Activity at Solid State

In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 960 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.04), for a total value of £10,771.20 ($13,477.48). In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 960 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.04), for a total value of £10,771.20 ($13,477.48). Also, insider Gary Marsh sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.08), for a total value of £39,555 ($49,493.24). Company insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.