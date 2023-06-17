Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.06

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.06 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54.80 ($0.69). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 301,782 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £50.29 million and a PE ratio of -958.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.06.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

