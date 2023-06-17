Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.45. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 760,747 shares changing hands.

Sonic Foundry Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 555.89%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management, and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

