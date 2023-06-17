Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Up 14.7%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 299,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 203,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.
Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of rugged and consumer durable mobile devices including phones and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Canada and Latin America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
