Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 1%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 7,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

