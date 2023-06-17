Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $116,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.68.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

