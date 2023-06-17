Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.20

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $12.74. Spok shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 165,574 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 80.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 555,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

