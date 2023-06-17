SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,437. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

