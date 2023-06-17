SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.12

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.12 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 60.84 ($0.76). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 126,590 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,374.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.12.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

