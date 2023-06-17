Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Down 2.5%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Starpharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

