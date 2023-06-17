Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

STLC has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TSE STLC opened at C$42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$60.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

