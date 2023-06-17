STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.