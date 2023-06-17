Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as €32.09 ($34.51) and last traded at €31.84 ($34.24). 26,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 279,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.82 ($33.14).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stevanato Group by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.93.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

