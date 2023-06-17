Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 84,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 52,945 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.82 on Friday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 837,473 shares of company stock worth $33,365,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

