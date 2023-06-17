Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 243,068 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 124,076 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

