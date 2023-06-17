Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enovix Call Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 27,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 20,526 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

