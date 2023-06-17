StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 5.0 %

Air T stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

