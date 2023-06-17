StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

