StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.2 %
AACG opened at $1.41 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
