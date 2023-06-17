StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

