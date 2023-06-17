StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

