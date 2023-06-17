StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.85 on Friday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

