StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
