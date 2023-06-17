StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

