StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
