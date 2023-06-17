StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.