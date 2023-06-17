StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,470 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.