StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE LITB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
