StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE LITB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

