StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

