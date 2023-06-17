StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $25.78 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.