StockNews.com Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

