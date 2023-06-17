StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.