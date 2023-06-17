StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

