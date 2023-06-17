StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.