StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

