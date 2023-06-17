StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

