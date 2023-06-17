StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
