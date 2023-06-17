StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

