StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Up 3.5 %

SRT stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.45. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

