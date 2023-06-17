STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $263.91

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.91 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.00). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 4,190 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £112.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

