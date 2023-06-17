SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.87 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

