SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.79 and traded as low as C$9.10. SunOpta shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 73,175 shares changing hands.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.14 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0736 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

