Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives SEK 172.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 177.20.

SWDBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 17.52. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52 week high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.7564 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

