Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,413 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.64. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.