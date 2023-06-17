Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

