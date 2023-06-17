Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.