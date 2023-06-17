Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $17,896,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $441.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

