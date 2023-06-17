Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

