Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.