Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.33. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 318,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$276.62 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

